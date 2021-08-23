Trillium, Analog Devices rise: General Motors, Lennar fall

Monday, August 23, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Pfizer Inc., up $1.21 to $49.93.

The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine the company developed with BioNTech.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., up $11.50 to $17.59.

The developer of cancer treatments agreed to be acquired by Pfizer for more than $2 billion in cash.

DoorDash Inc., down $1 to $183.08.

A California judge struck down a ballot measure exempting app-based delivery and ride-hailing services from a law requiring drivers to be classified as employees.

General Motors Co., down 62 cents to $48.18.

The automaker is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., up $10.12 to $72.55.

The company reported revenue that was higher than analysts were expecting as its venues resumed hosting live events.

Analog Devices Inc., up $2.99 to $169.63.

The chipmaker received antitrust clearance from Chinese regulators for its combination with Maxim Integrated Products.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.52 to $23.47.

Energy companies were broadly higher as crude oil prices regained some of the ground lost in recent days.

Lennar Corp., down 87 cents to $104.45.

Homebuilders were lower following a report that sales of previously occupied homes rose at a more moderate pace in July from a year ago.

Should you invest $1,000 in Trillium Therapeutics right now?

Before you consider Trillium Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trillium Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Trillium Therapeutics currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)3.1$48.18-1.3%N/A5.58Buy$69.50
Lennar (LEN)2.8$104.45-0.8%0.96%9.68Buy$108.06
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)2.6$23.47+6.9%0.17%-3.95Hold$27.44
Pfizer (PFE)2.3$49.93+2.5%3.12%21.43Hold$43.08
Analog Devices (ADI)2.8$169.63+1.8%1.63%37.12Buy$180.39
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)2.2$72.55+16.2%N/A-9.99Hold$92.75
Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)1.1C$22.22+184.5%N/A-34.94N/AC$25.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.