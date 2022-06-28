×
Trip.com, Wynn Resorts rise; Nike, Enerpac fall

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nike Inc., down $7.72 to $102.78.

The athletic footwear and apparel company warned that ongoing COVID-19 disruptions in China could hurt revenue.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 3 cents to $8.73.

The airline again sweetened its buyout offer for Spirit Airlines as part of a bidding war against Frontier Group.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 6 cents to $40.18.

The bank said that it expects to increase its quarterly dividend.

Morgan Stanley, up 72 cents to $78.16.

The investment bank increased its dividend and announced a $20 billion stock buyback program.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $1.82 to $59.51.

The casino operator gained ground following news that China is easing some of its quarantine requirements.

Trip.com Group Ltd., up $2.65 to $27.22.

The travel services company beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Lands’ End Inc., up 72 cents to $12.08.

The clothing maker announced a $50 million stock buyback program.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., down $1.27 to $18.50.

The industrial products company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results and trimmed its revenue forecast.

