Tupperware, Splunk rise; Corcept, NexGen Health fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $4.43 to $69.57.

The footwear retailer gave investors an encouraging financial forecast and announced a two-for-one stock split.

Sanderson Farms Inc., up $17.20 to $183.78.

The poultry producer is reportedly considering a sale.

Tupperware Brands Corp., up $2.04 to $22.38.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics announced a $250 million stock buyback.

Splunk Inc., up $14.12 to $139.61.

The software company announced a $1 billion investment from Silver Lake.

3D Systems Corp., up $7.99 to $36.87.

The maker of 3D printers signed a co-development deal with CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., down $1.02 to $21.96.

The drug developer halted development of a treatment for end-stage pancreatic cancer.

NextGen Healthcare Inc., down 84 cents to $16.64.

The health care technology company said CEO Rusty Franz is stepping down, effective immediately.

GameStop Corp., up $20.03 to $220.40.

The video game retailer announced it had raised $1 billion by selling new shares to investors.

