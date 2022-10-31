S&P 500   3,871.98 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,732.95 (-0.39%)
QQQ   277.95 (-1.16%)
AAPL   153.34 (-1.54%)
MSFT   232.13 (-1.59%)
META   93.16 (-6.09%)
GOOGL   94.51 (-1.85%)
AMZN   102.44 (-0.94%)
TSLA   227.54 (-0.43%)
NVDA   134.97 (-2.44%)
NIO   9.67 (-0.21%)
BABA   63.58 (-0.25%)
AMD   60.06 (-3.14%)
T   18.23 (-1.35%)
MU   54.10 (+0.11%)
CGC   3.73 (+18.41%)
F   13.37 (+0.83%)
GE   77.81 (-0.66%)
DIS   106.54 (+0.56%)
AMC   6.66 (+2.30%)
PYPL   83.58 (-3.10%)
PFE   46.55 (-1.86%)
NFLX   291.88 (-1.30%)
TuSimple, Howmet fall; XPO Logistics, Wynn Resorts rise

Mon., October 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Verisk Analytics Inc., up $1.71 to $182.83.

The insurance data provider is selling its energy business to Veritas for $3.1 billion.

Credit Suisse Group AG, up 19 cents to $4.12.

The investment bank gave investors details about its plan to raise roughly $4 billion.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $1.07 to $51.74.

The freight transportation company reported strong third-quarter earnings.

TuSimple Holdings Inc., down $2.88 to $3.43

The self-driving truck developer fired its CEO and is reportedly facing a federal investigation over Chinese technology transfers.

Howmet Aerospace Inc., down 62 cents to $35.55.

The Pittsburgh-based maker of jet engine components trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., down 75 cents to $10.

U.S. regulators extended their review of the biotechnology company's component for a rare disease treatment.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $5.60 to $63.90.

Tilman Fertitta, owner of casinos and the Houston Rockets basketball team, disclosed a 6% stake in the casino operator.

Align Technology Inc., up $5.68 to $194.30.

The maker of Invisalign dental appliances announced a $200 million stock buyback plan.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
2.0065 of 5 stars		$10.00-7.0%N/A-10.10Moderate Buy$14.75
Align Technology (ALGN)
2.9035 of 5 stars		$194.30+3.0%N/A30.03Moderate Buy$298.00
Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
2.5001 of 5 stars		$182.83+0.9%0.68%28.21Moderate Buy$211.55
Credit Suisse Group (CS)
2.3894 of 5 stars		$4.12+4.8%0.97%-1.30Hold$6.39
XPO Logistics (XPO)
3.1009 of 5 stars		$51.74+2.1%N/A8.62Moderate Buy$75.55
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
2.3558 of 5 stars		$63.90+9.6%N/A-11.17Moderate Buy$98.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

