Ultra Clean, NIO fall; AT&T, SailPoint rise

Monday, April 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Twitter Inc., up 78 cents to $47.01.

The social media company's largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, abandoned plans to join its board of directors.

Shopify Inc., up $14.20 to $617.38.

The cloud-based commerce company's board of directors approved a 10-for-1 stock split.

Lowe's Companies Inc., down $2.07 to $204.59.

The home improvement retailer named Brandon Sink its new chief financial officer.

NIO Inc., down 30 cents to $19.70.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker is reportedly postponing deliveries because of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., up $14.46 to $64.05.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the identity governance software developer for $6.9 billion.

Veru Inc., up $7.93 to $12.28.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment.

AT&T Inc., up $1.41 to $19.63.

The telecommunications company completed the spin-off of its WarnerMedia unit.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., down $3.27 to $32.74.

The chipmaking equipment services company gave investors a discouraging first-quarter financial update.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ultra Clean (UCTT)2.8$32.77-9.0%N/A12.18Buy$66.50
NIO (NIO)2.2$19.76-2.9%N/A-19.00Buy$48.97
SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)1.6$63.89+26.7%N/A-96.80Buy$59.86
AT&T (T)2.9$19.60-17.4%10.61%7.10Hold$28.95
Shopify (SHOP)1.9C$780.02+2.9%N/A27.24BuyC$2,068.00
