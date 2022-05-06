S&P 500   4,123.34 (-0.57%)
DOW   32,899.37 (-0.30%)
QQQ   308.33 (-1.49%)
AAPL   156.66 (-0.07%)
MSFT   273.87 (-1.25%)
FB   202.85 (-2.61%)
GOOGL   2,302.03 (-1.21%)
AMZN   2,289.00 (-1.68%)
TSLA   864.44 (-1.01%)
NVDA   186.00 (-1.29%)
BABA   89.84 (-5.07%)
NIO   14.99 (-2.54%)
AMD   94.92 (+1.12%)
CGC   5.97 (-1.65%)
MU   70.08 (-1.70%)
T   20.06 (+0.55%)
GE   78.23 (-0.46%)
F   14.22 (-2.13%)
DIS   109.96 (-2.35%)
AMC   13.76 (-6.33%)
PFE   49.06 (+1.26%)
PYPL   81.48 (-4.62%)
NFLX   180.49 (-4.16%)
Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

Friday, May 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22.

The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90.

The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

NRG Energy Inc., up $3.69 to $41.40.

The power company's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.44 to $9.85.

The sports apparel company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast as it grapples with supply chain problems and inflation.

Endo International Plc., down 60 cents to $1.42.

The healthcare company gave investors a weak financial forecast for its current quarter.

Bloom Energy Corp., down $3.84 to $15.13.

The developer of fuel cell systems reported a bigger loss than analysts expected.

Zillow Group Inc., down $1.73 to $38.05.

The online real estate marketplace gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

iRhythm Technologies Inc., up $6.85 to $124.97.

The digital healthcare company reported strong first-quarter revenue and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NRG Energy (NRG)
2.9164 of 5 stars		$41.35+9.7%3.39%4.63Buy$43.75
Zillow Group (ZG)
2.2266 of 5 stars		$37.37-4.3%N/A-17.97Hold$81.90
Bloom Energy (BE)
2.3448 of 5 stars		$15.17-20.0%N/A-15.97Buy$27.00
Cigna (CI)
2.8214 of 5 stars		$267.54+6.1%1.67%17.00Buy$259.85
Under Armour (UAA)
2.3148 of 5 stars		$10.97-23.2%N/A14.25Buy$25.63
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

