Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

Friday, May 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22.

The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90.

The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

NRG Energy Inc., up $3.69 to $41.40.

The power company's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.44 to $9.85.

The sports apparel company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast as it grapples with supply chain problems and inflation.

Endo International Plc., down 60 cents to $1.42.

The healthcare company gave investors a weak financial forecast for its current quarter.

Bloom Energy Corp., down $3.84 to $15.13.

The developer of fuel cell systems reported a bigger loss than analysts expected.

Zillow Group Inc., down $1.73 to $38.05.

The online real estate marketplace gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

iRhythm Technologies Inc., up $6.85 to $124.97.

The digital healthcare company reported strong first-quarter revenue and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

