UnitedHealth, Abiomed rise; Delta, Virgin Galactic fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $14.38 to $390.01.

The health insurer's first-quarter profit beat analysts forecasts and it boosted its financial outlook for the year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $16.34 to $494.38.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies is buying PPD for $17.4 billion.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up $1.35 to $34.33.

The teen clothing retailer gave investors an encouraging revenue update for the first quarter.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down 14 cents to $107.50.

The loyalty program services company said Tim King resigned as chief financial officer and is being replaced by Perry Beberman.

BlackRock Inc., up $16.77 to $817.84.

The investment firm's first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.35 to $46.82.

The airline reported a bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $3.62 to $23.06.

The spaceflight company's founder, Richard Branson, sold more than $150 million of the company's stock over the last three days.

Abiomed Inc., up $6.99 to $337.59.

The medical device company enrolled its first patient in a new study of its Impella heart pump.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 2.7 $390.01 +3.8% 1.28% 22.40 Buy $391.13 Alliance Data Systems (ADS) 2.6 $107.50 -0.1% 0.78% 15.42 Buy $87.27 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 2.1 $494.38 +3.4% 0.21% 40.52 Buy $526.37 Abiomed (ABMD) 1.4 $337.59 +2.1% N/A 74.20 Hold $348.33 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 1.4 $46.82 -2.8% N/A -2.40 Hold $47.21 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 1.6 $34.33 +4.1% 1.60% -27.03 Buy $25.69

