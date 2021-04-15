UnitedHealth, Abiomed rise; Delta, Virgin Galactic fall

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $14.38 to $390.01.

The health insurer's first-quarter profit beat analysts forecasts and it boosted its financial outlook for the year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $16.34 to $494.38.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies is buying PPD for $17.4 billion.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up $1.35 to $34.33.

The teen clothing retailer gave investors an encouraging revenue update for the first quarter.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down 14 cents to $107.50.

The loyalty program services company said Tim King resigned as chief financial officer and is being replaced by Perry Beberman.

BlackRock Inc., up $16.77 to $817.84.

The investment firm's first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.35 to $46.82.

The airline reported a bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $3.62 to $23.06.

The spaceflight company's founder, Richard Branson, sold more than $150 million of the company's stock over the last three days.

Abiomed Inc., up $6.99 to $337.59.

The medical device company enrolled its first patient in a new study of its Impella heart pump.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)2.7$390.01+3.8%1.28%22.40Buy$391.13
Alliance Data Systems (ADS)2.6$107.50-0.1%0.78%15.42Buy$87.27
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)2.1$494.38+3.4%0.21%40.52Buy$526.37
Abiomed (ABMD)1.4$337.59+2.1%N/A74.20Hold$348.33
Delta Air Lines (DAL)1.4$46.82-2.8%N/A-2.40Hold$47.21
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)1.6$34.33+4.1%1.60%-27.03Buy$25.69
