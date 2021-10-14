S&P 500   4,438.26 (+1.71%)
DOW   34,912.56 (+1.56%)
QQQ   366.89 (+1.91%)
AAPL   143.85 (+2.09%)
MSFT   303.18 (+2.32%)
FB   328.63 (+1.26%)
GOOGL   2,821.31 (+2.53%)
TSLA   818.19 (+0.88%)
AMZN   3,299.16 (+0.45%)
NVDA   218.06 (+4.14%)
BABA   166.90 (-0.30%)
NIO   36.28 (+0.11%)
CGC   13.70 (+3.09%)
GE   102.72 (+0.35%)
MU   67.80 (+2.14%)
AMD   112.01 (+2.61%)
T   25.62 (+1.26%)
F   15.46 (-0.32%)
ACB   7.27 (+2.25%)
DIS   174.48 (+0.88%)
PFE   41.65 (+0.56%)
BA   217.36 (-1.99%)
AMC   40.05 (+5.64%)
UnitedHealth, Bank of America rise; Occidental, Boeing fall

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $16.81 to $420.36.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 29 cents to $31.99.

The oil and gas company is selling two Ghana offshore fields for $750 million.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.93 to $45.07.

The bank's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Commercial Metals Co., down $1.52 to $30.97.

The maker and recycler of steel and metal products reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Boeing Co., down $4.34 to $217.44.

The airplane maker is reportedly dealing with a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner.

Everest RE Group Ltd., up $11.68 to $277.87.

Investors were encouraged by the reinsurance company's update on third-quarter catastrophe losses.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $3.51 to $50.77.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Valero Energy Corp., up $1.03 to $79.17.

The energy company gained ground as oil prices rose.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.0$420.17+4.1%1.38%27.75Buy$447.79
Valero Energy (VLO)2.9$79.20+1.4%4.95%-23.57Buy$85.00
Bank of America (BAC)2.4$45.02+4.4%1.87%15.06Buy$41.47
The Boeing (BA)1.9$217.36-2.0%N/A-14.15Buy$270.90
Commercial Metals (CMC)2.0$30.96-4.7%1.55%11.42Hold$29.00
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)2.4$31.99-0.9%0.13%-5.39Hold$30.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

