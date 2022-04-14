S&P 500   4,392.59 (-1.21%)
DOW   34,451.23 (-0.33%)
QQQ   338.43 (-0.30%)
AAPL   165.29 (-1.41%)
MSFT   279.83 (-0.79%)
FB   210.18 (-1.85%)
GOOGL   2,534.60 (-0.77%)
AMZN   3,034.13 (+0.61%)
TSLA   985.00 (-0.20%)
NVDA   212.58 (-1.14%)
BABA   95.49 (-4.27%)
NIO   19.65 (+0.98%)
AMD   93.06 (-2.15%)
CGC   6.82 (+0.59%)
MU   70.13 (-2.54%)
T   19.54 (-0.10%)
GE   90.83 (+0.92%)
F   15.48 (+0.78%)
DIS   130.47 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.02 (+3.44%)
PFE   53.12 (+0.02%)
PYPL   102.31 (-5.49%)
BA   181.94 (+3.21%)
US Bancorp, Morgan Stanley rise; Tesla, Wells Fargo fall

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Twitter Inc., down 77 cents to $45.08.

Elon Musk offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.18 to $534.82.

The insurer reported solid first-quarter earnings, though its latest profit forecast was still mostly below Wall Street expectations.

Rite Aid Corp., down 27 cents to $7.22.

The drugstore chain's fiscal fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

U.S. Bancorp, up $2.10 to $52.71.

The bank's first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts

Morgan Stanley, up 63 cents to $84.76.

The investment bank's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., down $5.57 to $19.95.

U.S. regulators will rescind a special designation of a blood disorder treatment being developed by biopharmaceutical company.

Wells Fargo, down $2.19 to $46.35.

Investors were disappointed by the bank's first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $37.37 to $985.

Tesla is recalling nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a feature that violates federal safety standards.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
3.2455 of 5 stars		$534.82+0.2%1.08%29.58Buy$512.19
Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
1.8598 of 5 stars		$19.95-15.3%N/A-7.39Buy$59.13
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
3.0214 of 5 stars		$46.35-4.3%2.16%9.31Buy$56.98
Morgan Stanley (MS)
2.9791 of 5 stars		$84.76+1.0%3.30%10.56Buy$107.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

