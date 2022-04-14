US Bancorp, Morgan Stanley rise; Tesla, Wells Fargo fall

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Twitter Inc., down 77 cents to $45.08.

Elon Musk offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.18 to $534.82.

The insurer reported solid first-quarter earnings, though its latest profit forecast was still mostly below Wall Street expectations.

Rite Aid Corp., down 27 cents to $7.22.

The drugstore chain's fiscal fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

U.S. Bancorp, up $2.10 to $52.71.

The bank's first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts

Morgan Stanley, up 63 cents to $84.76.

The investment bank's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., down $5.57 to $19.95.

U.S. regulators will rescind a special designation of a blood disorder treatment being developed by biopharmaceutical company.

Wells Fargo, down $2.19 to $46.35.

Investors were disappointed by the bank's first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $37.37 to $985.

Tesla is recalling nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a feature that violates federal safety standards.

Before you consider Morgan Stanley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morgan Stanley wasn't on the list.

While Morgan Stanley currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article