US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Monday, July 26, 2021 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 3:37 p.m. and was on pace to eclipse the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,127, also within striking distance of a new high. The Nasdaq was essentially flat.

Gains from consumer-oriented companies, banks and energy stocks were kept in check by declines in big technology and health care stocks. Best Buy rose 1%. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.7% and insurer UnitedHealth Group fell 1.1%.

Chinese technology companies slipped as China increases restrictions on internet apps and other companies. China’s industry ministry announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet apps violating consumer rights, cyber security and “disturbing market order.” Internet giant Tencent's U.S.-listed shares slid 10.5% following orders by regulators to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders.

The announcement pulled most indexes in Asia lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 4.1%, marking its biggest drop in more than a year, and the Shanghai Composite index fell 2.3%.

Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings this week and listening for any updates from the Federal Reserve about potential policy changes on bond purchases and interest rates. The central bank will meet this week and a statement on interest rate policy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Investors are looking for more information on how the Fed will react to continued economic growth, but with the virus pandemic still lingering as a threat. Wall Street expects the central bank to eventually taper its support, but is looking for clues on how much of a pullback will occur and how soon.

“The mood still revolves around inflation and whether it is transitory or not,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

A wide range of companies reported earnings. While the results have been mostly solid, Wall Street's reaction has been mixed. Elevator maker Otis rose 0.7%, despite reporting solid financial results, while toymaker Hasbro jumped 12.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after handily beating analysts' profit forecasts.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will report its latest financial results after the market closes. Investors are awaiting earnings reports from several large companies this week. Google's parent company, Alphabet, will report earnings Tuesday, along with Apple and Microsoft. Pfizer and Boeing report their results on Wednesday.

Electric vehicle company Lucid Motors, now dubbed Lucid Group, rose 7.8% in its public debut after being bought by blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp.

The price of Bitcoin rose 16.4% to $40,177, according to Coindesk. Amazon is reportedly considering accepting it as payment and considering its own cryptocurrency for purchases.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works


7 Stocks That Still Have Upside For Investors to Buy

It can be fun to invest in some speculative stocks. But it should go without saying that those stocks shouldn’t make up the bulk of your portfolio. In fact, it’s important to find a few good stocks that make up the base of your portfolio. These are momentum stocks that are in a strong uptrend.

One way to find such stocks is to look at the most active stocks (or volume leaders). Shares of these companies are among the most traded or have the highest dollar volume of shares traded in a given trading day.

Any stock may crack this list from time to time (for example, when there’s new news about the company). However, stocks tend to find their way on this list consistently that bear watching. That’s because this list indicates that there is pressure among investors to buy or sell the stock. And that makes an investor’s decision very simple.

And that’s the reason we created this special presentation. The stocks on this list are among the most actively traded stocks on the market today. They also share a similar quality. They are coming off strong years in 2020 and seem to be showing some consolidation for another leg up.

View the "7 Stocks That Still Have Upside For Investors to Buy".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)2.5$288.98-0.2%0.78%39.37Buy$304.75
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)2.7$412.98-1.1%1.40%27.28Buy$443.74
Tesla (TSLA)1.4$657.13+2.1%N/A657.13Hold$523.48
Clarivate (CCC)1.8$0.02flatN/A-0.03Buy$33.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.