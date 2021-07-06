US stocks move lower, oil prices pull back after spike

















NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were lower in early trading Tuesday, as U.S. trading resumed after the Independence Day holiday and investors reassess after last week's record highs.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1%.

Oil prices pulled back after jumping overnight when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. The U.S. benchmark crude oil price fell 1% to $74.49; it earlier rose to $76.98, the highest level since November 2014.

With oil prices pushing toward $80 a barrel, that “raises the risk of a price war if the conflict escalates, like in March last year,” Harpreet Bhal of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

The market is currently in a summer lull, with investors having little go act on until next week, when corporate earnings season starts up again. U.S. markets have a holiday shortened week this week, since markets were closed on Monday. Most of the focus remains on inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do if inflation remains high.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down to 1.37%, a sharp decline from 1.44% on Friday and the lowest level since February.

Shares of ride-hailing company Didi Global dropped 20%. That follows a 5% drop Friday after China announced it would investigate the cybersecurity practices of three ride technology companies, including Didi. The government has also announced cybersecurity reviews of Full Truck Alliance, the operator of two truck logistics platforms and Kanzhun Ltd., operator of an online recruitment outfit. Full Truck dropped 20% and Kanzhun fell 11%.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.