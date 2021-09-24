S&P 500   4,455.48 (+0.15%)
DOW   34,798.00 (+0.10%)
QQQ   373.33 (+0.09%)
AAPL   146.92 (+0.06%)
MSFT   299.35 (-0.07%)
FB   352.96 (+2.02%)
GOOGL   2,844.30 (+0.71%)
TSLA   774.39 (+2.75%)
AMZN   3,425.52 (+0.28%)
NVDA   220.81 (-1.78%)
BABA   145.08 (-4.04%)
NIO   35.38 (-1.75%)
CGC   13.91 (-4.46%)
GE   103.80 (+0.82%)
MU   74.05 (+0.01%)
AMD   105.80 (-0.33%)
T   27.13 (-0.22%)
F   13.78 (+0.51%)
ACB   5.95 (-3.25%)
DIS   176.00 (-0.14%)
PFE   43.94 (-0.57%)
BA   221.39 (+0.13%)
BAC   42.14 (+1.08%)
Vail Resorts, Progress Software rise; Nike, Nvidia fall

Friday, September 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Nike Inc., down $9.99 to $149.59.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors that supply chain problems will hurt revenue.

Meredith Corp., up $11.41 to $56.30.

IAC/InteractiveCorp. is reportedly in talks to buy the owner of People and Better Homes & Gardens magazines.

Progress Software Corp., up $6.89 to $53.10.

The business software maker's fiscal third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Merck & Co., up 56 cents to $73.61.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of a potential prostate cancer treatment.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $24.14 to $351.85.

The ski resort operator's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $14.97 to $467.75.

The warehouse club operator reported encouraging fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.86 to $163.04.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Nvidia Corp., down $4.01 to $220.81.

China declared all transactions involving cryptocurrencies illegal, weighing on makers of processors needed in crypto-mining.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Costco Wholesale (COST)2.9$467.75+3.3%0.68%43.96Buy$440.95
NVIDIA (NVDA)2.2$220.81-1.8%0.07%78.72Buy$215.84
Vail Resorts (MTN)1.9$351.85+7.4%N/A130.31Hold$312.55
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)2.3$163.04+1.2%2.21%10.88Buy$166.69
Progress Software (PRGS)1.9$53.10+14.9%1.32%32.38Buy$53.25
MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

