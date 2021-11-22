S&P 500   4,682.94 (-0.32%)
DOW   35,619.25 (+0.05%)
QQQ   399.30 (-1.16%)
AAPL   161.02 (+0.29%)
MSFT   339.83 (-0.96%)
FB   341.01 (-1.24%)
GOOGL   2,926.04 (-1.76%)
AMZN   3,572.57 (-2.83%)
TSLA   1,156.87 (+1.74%)
NVDA   319.56 (-3.12%)
BABA   136.62 (-2.65%)
NIO   41.49 (+7.32%)
CGC   11.65 (-4.35%)
AMD   152.52 (-1.86%)
GE   101.04 (+1.08%)
MU   83.86 (+1.00%)
T   24.70 (+2.36%)
F   20.48 (+5.62%)
DIS   154.16 (+0.10%)
ACB   6.70 (-4.83%)
AMC   41.24 (+0.91%)
PFE   51.20 (+0.79%)
BA   209.90 (-1.98%)
Vonage, Lee Enterprises rise; Activision, Target fall

Monday, November 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., down 18 cents to $62.20.

CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly told staff that he would consider leaving the videogame maker if he couldn't fix problems with the company's culture.

Vonage Holdings Corp. up $4.42 to $20.79.

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is buying the U.S. cloud communications company in a $6.2 billion deal.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $1.10 to $234.30.

Monster Beverage is reportedly considering a deal with the maker of Corona beer and other alcoholic beverages.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.43 to $164.35.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which helps them charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Chevron Corp., up $2 to $113.91.

Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.

Target Corp., down $6.13 to $244.57.

The retailer will continue to keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Kroger Co., up $1.97 to $42.86.

Grocery store operators gained ground as people prepare for Thanksgiving feasts in the U.S.

Lee Enterprises Inc., up $4.95 to $23.40.

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital has offered to buy the local newspaper chain.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)2.5$164.35+2.1%2.43%10.40Buy$168.18
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)3.0$62.20-0.3%0.76%18.40Buy$100.40
Constellation Brands (STZ)3.0$234.30-0.5%0.40%62.15Buy$259.64
Kroger (KR)2.6$42.86+4.8%1.96%28.77Hold$38.73
Lee Enterprises (LEE)1.0$23.40+26.8%N/A8.18N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

