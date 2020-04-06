Wayfair, Carnival rise on Wall Street; Zoom, Peloton fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Wayfair Inc., up $20.87 to $71.50.

The online furniture seller reported strong demand and said it would meet or exceed its first-quarter revenue target.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $5.26 to $122.94.

The popular video conferencing company faces serious security and privacy problems.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., up $1.44 to $10.49.

The troubled theme park operator said its CEO resigned just five months after being named to the job.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 11 cents to $9.50.

American and other airlines suspended more flights at New York's major airports.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 38 cents to $28.37.

The online workout company said it was canceling live cycling and running classes through the end of April.

Carnival Corp., up $1.72 to $10.21.

The cruise operator disclosed that Saudia Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has taken an 8.2% stake in the company.

Woodward Inc., up $8.37 to $59.62.

The maker of control systems said it was calling off a deal to combine with Hexcel Corp., a maker of composites.

Henry Schein Inc., up 79 cents to $47.14.

The maker of dental supplies said it was suspending its share buyback program and it withdrew its 2020 financial forecast.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Zoom Video Communications (ZM) $122.94 -4.1% N/A 1,536.94 Hold $101.93 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) $59.62 +16.3% 1.88% 14.61 Hold $127.00 Peloton (PTON) $28.37 -1.3% N/A N/A Buy $36.35 Carnival (CCL) $10.21 +20.3% 19.59% 2.36 Hold $42.67 Hexcel (HXL) $31.29 -0.9% 2.17% 8.76 Hold $76.38 American Airlines Group (AAL) $9.50 +1.2% 4.21% 2.49 Hold $22.87 Henry Schein (HSIC) $47.14 +1.7% N/A 10.05 Hold $70.22 Wayfair (W) $71.50 +41.2% N/A -6.71 Hold $86.75

