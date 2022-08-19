Wayfair cutting about 870 jobs, or 5% of global workforce

S&P 500   4,227.05 (-1.32%)
DOW   33,704.94 (-0.87%)
QQQ   323.00 (-1.91%)
AAPL   172.01 (-1.23%)
MSFT   286.47 (-1.28%)
META   168.42 (-3.57%)
GOOGL   117.67 (-2.08%)
AMZN   138.83 (-2.44%)
TSLA   881.95 (-2.93%)
NVDA   179.48 (-4.39%)
NIO   19.07 (-4.22%)
BABA   89.62 (-1.23%)
AMD   96.37 (-4.05%)
T   18.41 (-0.11%)
MU   60.84 (-3.40%)
CGC   3.81 (+0.00%)
F   15.82 (-2.04%)
GE   77.45 (-2.22%)
DIS   119.87 (-2.28%)
AMC   18.27 (-5.29%)
PYPL   96.24 (-3.63%)
PFE   49.32 (+1.52%)
NFLX   237.00 (-3.33%)
S&P 500   4,227.05 (-1.32%)
DOW   33,704.94 (-0.87%)
QQQ   323.00 (-1.91%)
AAPL   172.01 (-1.23%)
MSFT   286.47 (-1.28%)
META   168.42 (-3.57%)
GOOGL   117.67 (-2.08%)
AMZN   138.83 (-2.44%)
TSLA   881.95 (-2.93%)
NVDA   179.48 (-4.39%)
NIO   19.07 (-4.22%)
BABA   89.62 (-1.23%)
AMD   96.37 (-4.05%)
T   18.41 (-0.11%)
MU   60.84 (-3.40%)
CGC   3.81 (+0.00%)
F   15.82 (-2.04%)
GE   77.45 (-2.22%)
DIS   119.87 (-2.28%)
AMC   18.27 (-5.29%)
PYPL   96.24 (-3.63%)
PFE   49.32 (+1.52%)
NFLX   237.00 (-3.33%)
S&P 500   4,227.05 (-1.32%)
DOW   33,704.94 (-0.87%)
QQQ   323.00 (-1.91%)
AAPL   172.01 (-1.23%)
MSFT   286.47 (-1.28%)
META   168.42 (-3.57%)
GOOGL   117.67 (-2.08%)
AMZN   138.83 (-2.44%)
TSLA   881.95 (-2.93%)
NVDA   179.48 (-4.39%)
NIO   19.07 (-4.22%)
BABA   89.62 (-1.23%)
AMD   96.37 (-4.05%)
T   18.41 (-0.11%)
MU   60.84 (-3.40%)
CGC   3.81 (+0.00%)
F   15.82 (-2.04%)
GE   77.45 (-2.22%)
DIS   119.87 (-2.28%)
AMC   18.27 (-5.29%)
PYPL   96.24 (-3.63%)
PFE   49.32 (+1.52%)
NFLX   237.00 (-3.33%)
S&P 500   4,227.05 (-1.32%)
DOW   33,704.94 (-0.87%)
QQQ   323.00 (-1.91%)
AAPL   172.01 (-1.23%)
MSFT   286.47 (-1.28%)
META   168.42 (-3.57%)
GOOGL   117.67 (-2.08%)
AMZN   138.83 (-2.44%)
TSLA   881.95 (-2.93%)
NVDA   179.48 (-4.39%)
NIO   19.07 (-4.22%)
BABA   89.62 (-1.23%)
AMD   96.37 (-4.05%)
T   18.41 (-0.11%)
MU   60.84 (-3.40%)
CGC   3.81 (+0.00%)
F   15.82 (-2.04%)
GE   77.45 (-2.22%)
DIS   119.87 (-2.28%)
AMC   18.27 (-5.29%)
PYPL   96.24 (-3.63%)
PFE   49.32 (+1.52%)
NFLX   237.00 (-3.33%)

Wayfair cutting about 870 jobs, or 5% of global workforce

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Associated Press


FILE- This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. Wayfair, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan previously announced by the home goods company to manage operating costs and realign its investment priorities. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Wayfair is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan previously announced by the home goods company to manage operating costs and realign its investment priorities after the pandemic.

With millions sheltering at home in 2020, the Boston company reported 55% sales growth as families spent heavily to furnish living rooms and other parts of the house. Last year, as more people ventured out, sales at Wayfair declined 3.1%.

Wayfair Inc. expects costs related to the job cuts to run between $30 million and $40 million in the third quarter, mostly related to employee severance and benefits.

The company said that it's also in the process of making substantial cuts to third party labor costs as well.

Shares tumbled 13% in Friday morning trading.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wayfair (W)
2.4843 of 5 stars		$59.20-17.0%N/A-6.37Hold$96.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Wayfair right now?

Before you consider Wayfair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wayfair wasn't on the list.

While Wayfair currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.