Wayfair, Etsy fall; Albemarle, Booking Holdings rise

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., down $8.23 to $101.63.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is buying mortgage software company Black Knight for $13.1 billion.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $68.58 to $2,171.91.

The online booking service beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Albemarle Corp., up $21.03 to $236.50.

The specialty chemicals company significantly raised its revenue forecast for the year.

TripAdvisor Inc., up $1.25 to $25.80.

The travel website named a new CEO and reported strong first-quarter revenue.

Kellogg Co., up $2.38 to $70.23.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wayfair Inc., down $23.31 to $67.45.

The online home goods retailer reported a bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Etsy Inc., down $18.40 to $90.93.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Centene Corp., up $1.91 to $84.82.

The healthcare company is selling two of its pharmacy businesses and expects proceeds of about $2.8 billion.

Before you consider Wayfair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wayfair wasn't on the list.

While Wayfair currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article