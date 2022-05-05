Wayfair, Etsy fall; Albemarle, Booking Holdings rise

S&P 500   4,146.87 (-3.56%)
DOW   32,997.97 (-3.12%)
QQQ   313.80 (+5.30%)
AAPL   156.54 (-5.71%)
MSFT   276.99 (-4.48%)
FB   207.79 (-6.99%)
GOOGL   2,328.05 (-4.79%)
AMZN   2,324.99 (-7.69%)
TSLA   870.60 (-8.61%)
NVDA   187.90 (-7.59%)
BABA   94.56 (-6.75%)
NIO   15.34 (-15.39%)
AMD   93.72 (-5.73%)
CGC   6.07 (-9.00%)
MU   71.12 (-3.40%)
T   19.95 (-0.25%)
GE   78.46 (-2.45%)
F   14.53 (-3.00%)
DIS   112.47 (-3.20%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.87%)
PFE   48.53 (-2.28%)
PYPL   85.28 (-8.02%)
NFLX   187.97 (-7.86%)
S&P 500   4,146.87 (-3.56%)
DOW   32,997.97 (-3.12%)
QQQ   313.80 (+5.30%)
AAPL   156.54 (-5.71%)
MSFT   276.99 (-4.48%)
FB   207.79 (-6.99%)
GOOGL   2,328.05 (-4.79%)
AMZN   2,324.99 (-7.69%)
TSLA   870.60 (-8.61%)
NVDA   187.90 (-7.59%)
BABA   94.56 (-6.75%)
NIO   15.34 (-15.39%)
AMD   93.72 (-5.73%)
CGC   6.07 (-9.00%)
MU   71.12 (-3.40%)
T   19.95 (-0.25%)
GE   78.46 (-2.45%)
F   14.53 (-3.00%)
DIS   112.47 (-3.20%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.87%)
PFE   48.53 (-2.28%)
PYPL   85.28 (-8.02%)
NFLX   187.97 (-7.86%)
S&P 500   4,146.87 (-3.56%)
DOW   32,997.97 (-3.12%)
QQQ   313.80 (+5.30%)
AAPL   156.54 (-5.71%)
MSFT   276.99 (-4.48%)
FB   207.79 (-6.99%)
GOOGL   2,328.05 (-4.79%)
AMZN   2,324.99 (-7.69%)
TSLA   870.60 (-8.61%)
NVDA   187.90 (-7.59%)
BABA   94.56 (-6.75%)
NIO   15.34 (-15.39%)
AMD   93.72 (-5.73%)
CGC   6.07 (-9.00%)
MU   71.12 (-3.40%)
T   19.95 (-0.25%)
GE   78.46 (-2.45%)
F   14.53 (-3.00%)
DIS   112.47 (-3.20%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.87%)
PFE   48.53 (-2.28%)
PYPL   85.28 (-8.02%)
NFLX   187.97 (-7.86%)
S&P 500   4,146.87 (-3.56%)
DOW   32,997.97 (-3.12%)
QQQ   313.80 (+5.30%)
AAPL   156.54 (-5.71%)
MSFT   276.99 (-4.48%)
FB   207.79 (-6.99%)
GOOGL   2,328.05 (-4.79%)
AMZN   2,324.99 (-7.69%)
TSLA   870.60 (-8.61%)
NVDA   187.90 (-7.59%)
BABA   94.56 (-6.75%)
NIO   15.34 (-15.39%)
AMD   93.72 (-5.73%)
CGC   6.07 (-9.00%)
MU   71.12 (-3.40%)
T   19.95 (-0.25%)
GE   78.46 (-2.45%)
F   14.53 (-3.00%)
DIS   112.47 (-3.20%)
AMC   14.64 (-6.87%)
PFE   48.53 (-2.28%)
PYPL   85.28 (-8.02%)
NFLX   187.97 (-7.86%)

Wayfair, Etsy fall; Albemarle, Booking Holdings rise

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., down $8.23 to $101.63.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is buying mortgage software company Black Knight for $13.1 billion.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $68.58 to $2,171.91.

The online booking service beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Albemarle Corp., up $21.03 to $236.50.

The specialty chemicals company significantly raised its revenue forecast for the year.

TripAdvisor Inc., up $1.25 to $25.80.

The travel website named a new CEO and reported strong first-quarter revenue.

Kellogg Co., up $2.38 to $70.23.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wayfair Inc., down $23.31 to $67.45.

The online home goods retailer reported a bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Etsy Inc., down $18.40 to $90.93.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Centene Corp., up $1.91 to $84.82.

The healthcare company is selling two of its pharmacy businesses and expects proceeds of about $2.8 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wayfair right now?

Before you consider Wayfair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wayfair wasn't on the list.

While Wayfair currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
3.3167 of 5 stars		$101.63+8.8%1.50%14.15Buy$155.00
Etsy (ETSY)
2.7198 of 5 stars		$90.95+25.3%N/A26.67Buy$204.71
Wayfair (W)
2.6731 of 5 stars		$67.45+52.8%N/A-49.23Hold$195.22
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.