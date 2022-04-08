S&P 500   4,488.28 (-0.27%)
DOW   34,721.12 (+0.40%)
QQQ   349.12 (-1.17%)
AAPL   169.98 (-1.08%)
MSFT   296.85 (-0.88%)
FB   222.33 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   2,666.00 (-2.38%)
AMZN   3,088.50 (-2.73%)
TSLA   1,024.50 (-2.03%)
NVDA   230.33 (-5.63%)
BABA   103.60 (-3.79%)
NIO   20.03 (-7.61%)
AMD   100.94 (-2.63%)
CGC   6.69 (-6.82%)
MU   72.06 (-2.33%)
GE   89.74 (-0.19%)
T   24.11 (+0.33%)
F   15.05 (-2.21%)
DIS   131.80 (-0.58%)
AMC   18.04 (-11.53%)
PFE   55.10 (+4.22%)
PYPL   111.12 (-1.22%)
BA   175.10 (-2.03%)
WD-40, Paysafe rise; ACM Research, LXP Industrial Trust fall

Friday, April 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

WD-40 Co., up $12.37 to $186.88.

The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Paysafe Ltd., up 18 cents to $3.17.

The payments company appointed veteran fintech executive Bruce Lowthers as its CEO, effective May 1.

ACM Research Inc., down $1.16 to $17.90.

The computer chipmaking equipment company cut its revenue forecast because of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai.

Designer Brands Inc., up 64 cents to $14.59.

The operator of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse raised its financial forecasts and reinstated its dividend.

Spirit Airlines Inc., down 26 cents to $26.25.

The budget airline said it would discuss a $3.6 billion takeover offer from JetBlue.

LXP Industrial Trust, down $2.21 to $13.42.

The real estate investment trust said it was no longer considering a sale.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $1.18 to $218.21.

The cybersecurity company said it's been authorized to provide services to the Department of Defense and other customers.

Wells Fargo & Co., up 99 cents to $48.73.

Banks benefited from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge more interest on loans.

