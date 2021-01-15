Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil fall; Thermo Fisher, Axon rise

S&P 500   3,768.25 (-0.72%)
DOW   30,814.26 (-0.57%)
QQQ   311.86 (-0.79%)
AAPL   127.14 (-1.37%)
MSFT   212.65 (-0.17%)
FB   251.36 (+2.33%)
GOOGL   1,727.62 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,104.25 (-0.74%)
TSLA   826.16 (-2.23%)
NVDA   514.38 (-2.58%)
BABA   243.46 (+0.20%)
CGC   33.39 (-3.55%)
GE   11.33 (-2.83%)
MU   80.72 (-0.71%)
AMD   88.21 (-2.84%)
T   29.17 (-0.41%)
NIO   56.27 (-7.56%)
F   9.83 (-3.34%)
ACB   12.04 (+0.67%)
BA   204.32 (-2.66%)
DIS   171.44 (-1.15%)
NFLX   497.98 (-0.58%)
GILD   63.33 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   3,768.25 (-0.72%)
DOW   30,814.26 (-0.57%)
QQQ   311.86 (-0.79%)
AAPL   127.14 (-1.37%)
MSFT   212.65 (-0.17%)
FB   251.36 (+2.33%)
GOOGL   1,727.62 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,104.25 (-0.74%)
TSLA   826.16 (-2.23%)
NVDA   514.38 (-2.58%)
BABA   243.46 (+0.20%)
CGC   33.39 (-3.55%)
GE   11.33 (-2.83%)
MU   80.72 (-0.71%)
AMD   88.21 (-2.84%)
T   29.17 (-0.41%)
NIO   56.27 (-7.56%)
F   9.83 (-3.34%)
ACB   12.04 (+0.67%)
BA   204.32 (-2.66%)
DIS   171.44 (-1.15%)
NFLX   497.98 (-0.58%)
GILD   63.33 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   3,768.25 (-0.72%)
DOW   30,814.26 (-0.57%)
QQQ   311.86 (-0.79%)
AAPL   127.14 (-1.37%)
MSFT   212.65 (-0.17%)
FB   251.36 (+2.33%)
GOOGL   1,727.62 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,104.25 (-0.74%)
TSLA   826.16 (-2.23%)
NVDA   514.38 (-2.58%)
BABA   243.46 (+0.20%)
CGC   33.39 (-3.55%)
GE   11.33 (-2.83%)
MU   80.72 (-0.71%)
AMD   88.21 (-2.84%)
T   29.17 (-0.41%)
NIO   56.27 (-7.56%)
F   9.83 (-3.34%)
ACB   12.04 (+0.67%)
BA   204.32 (-2.66%)
DIS   171.44 (-1.15%)
NFLX   497.98 (-0.58%)
GILD   63.33 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   3,768.25 (-0.72%)
DOW   30,814.26 (-0.57%)
QQQ   311.86 (-0.79%)
AAPL   127.14 (-1.37%)
MSFT   212.65 (-0.17%)
FB   251.36 (+2.33%)
GOOGL   1,727.62 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,104.25 (-0.74%)
TSLA   826.16 (-2.23%)
NVDA   514.38 (-2.58%)
BABA   243.46 (+0.20%)
CGC   33.39 (-3.55%)
GE   11.33 (-2.83%)
MU   80.72 (-0.71%)
AMD   88.21 (-2.84%)
T   29.17 (-0.41%)
NIO   56.27 (-7.56%)
F   9.83 (-3.34%)
ACB   12.04 (+0.67%)
BA   204.32 (-2.66%)
DIS   171.44 (-1.15%)
NFLX   497.98 (-0.58%)
GILD   63.33 (+1.49%)
Log in

Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil fall; Thermo Fisher, Axon rise

Friday, January 15, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.42 to $47.89.

The energy company's stock slipped as oil prices fell.

Progress Software Corp., down $4.67 to $44.14.

The business software maker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit and revenue forecast.

Ideanomics Inc., down 12 cents to $3.18.

The electric vehicle-investor delivered an encouraging fourth-quarter sales report.

Axon Enterprise Inc., up $1.13 to $150.77.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras renewed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $6.23 to $503.14.

The maker of scientific instruments is buying the viral vector manufacturing unit of life sciences company Novasep.

Gap Inc., down 33 cents to $22.06.

A weak government retail sales report for December weighed on the clothing and accessories sector.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $2.71 to $32.04.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender fell short of Wall Street forecasts for a key revenue measure.

Citigroup Inc., down $4.78 to $64.23.

The bank's steep drop in revenue was even worse than analysts expected.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Citigroup (C)3.0$64.23-6.9%3.18%12.59Buy$71.12
Exxon Mobil (XOM)1.5$47.89-4.8%7.27%28.51Hold$48.54
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)2.3$32.04-7.8%1.25%86.59Hold$32.46
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)2.1$503.14+1.3%0.17%54.45Buy$492.83
Progress Software (PRGS)2.0$44.14-9.6%1.59%35.31Buy$44.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle

October 2, 2020, may not rank as one of those “where were you when” moments. But when news broke that the President of the United States and the First Lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus, there was certainly a sense that we were living through a historical moment (as if we already were not).

Over the following days, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies took the headlines. However, these weren’t the vaccine stocks that investors have committed to memory. These were companies that are leading the race for antiviral therapeutics.

And with a very high profile proof of concept, therapeutics may have had their moment. It’s far too early to say whether these drugs truly carry the answer. But from the outset of the pandemic, there has been a feeling that therapeutics may carry the ultimate solution to neutralizing the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus.

As you might expect, there is no shortage of companies in the therapeutic discussion. In this special presentation, we’re highlighting seven companies that you should be paying close attention to. If therapeutics nudge ahead of a vaccine, these stocks are likely to make strong upward moves.

View the "7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.