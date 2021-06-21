Westlake, Lydall rise; Amazon, Nvidia fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Westlake Chemical Corp., up $2.65 to $93.96.

The ethylene producer is buying Boral's North American building products business for $2.15 billion.

Raven Industries Inc., up $19.03 to $57.65.

CNH Industrial is buying the industrial products maker for about $2.1 billion.

Lydall Inc., up $28.43 to $61.72.

Clearlake Capital-backed Unifrax is buying the engineered products company for about $1.3 billion.

51job Inc., up $1.74 to $76.39.

The China-based human resources services company is being bought by Garnet Faith Limited for about $5.7 billion.

Parsons Corp., up 33 cents to $39.91.

The infrastructure services provider received a $23.5 million contract with the transit authority of L.A. County.

Amazon.com Inc., down $32.94 to $3,453.96.

The internet retail giant started its two-day “Prime Day” sales event.

Bank of America Corp., up 97 cents to $39.75.

Bond yields rose, improving banks' ability to charge higher interest on loans.

Nvidia Corp., down $8.46 to $737.09.

China’s biggest banks promised to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Amazon.com (AMZN) 1.7 $3,453.96 -0.9% N/A 65.73 Buy $4,188.37 Lydall (LDL) 1.1 $61.72 +85.4% N/A -85.72 Hold $26.00 NVIDIA (NVDA) 1.7 $737.09 -1.1% 0.09% 87.23 Buy $670.32 Westlake Chemical (WLK) 2.3 $93.96 +2.9% 1.15% 28.47 Hold $92.00 51job (JOBS) 1.2 $76.39 +2.3% N/A 32.37 N/A N/A Raven Industries (RAVN) 1.4 $57.65 +49.3% N/A 86.05 Buy $45.00 Parsons (PSN) 1.4 $39.91 +0.8% N/A 42.91 Hold $45.75

