Wingstop, KAR Auction fall; Tribune Publishing, Agilent rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Kornit Digital Ltd., up $19.36 to $116.85.

The digital textile printer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tribune Publishing Co., up $1.06 to $17.03.

Alden Global Capital is buying the owner of the Chicago Tribune and other papers for about $430 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.17 to $130.12.

The scientific instrument maker reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter profits and revenue.

KAR Auction Services Inc., down $2.53 to $15.93.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Wingstop Inc., down $21.95 to $144.04.

The restaurant chain’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Shopify Inc., down $49 to $1,425.

The cloud-based commerce company said it expects revenue growth to slow in 2021 as vaccines potentially tame the pandemic.

Wix.com Ltd., up $22.70 to $302.16.

The cloud-based web development company gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analysts' earnings expectations.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $2.84 to $56.99.

Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway acquired a large stake in the telecommunications company.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (SHOP) 0.8 C$1,804.18 -2.8% N/A 1,114.38 Buy C$1,546.67 Wingstop (WING) 1.5 $144.04 -13.2% 0.39% 150.04 Buy $155.36 Kornit Digital (KRNT) 1.0 $116.85 +19.9% N/A -730.31 Buy $82.75 Agilent Technologies (A) 1.8 $130.12 +1.7% 0.60% 56.57 Buy $88.42 KAR Auction Services (KAR) 1.8 $15.93 -13.7% N/A 106.20 Buy $26.50