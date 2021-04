World shares, US futures decline on vaccine, virus worries

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccination efforts are making scant headway.

Shares fell in London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures also slipped.

The declines followed a strong end last week on Wall Street, where gains in technology and health cares stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to fresh record highs.

A moderation in bond yields has helped restore confidence that the Federal Reserve will move soon to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check as the economy recovers from the shocks of the pandemic.

Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.6% to 6,872.56. Germany's DAX edged 0.1% lower to 15,220.38 and the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.3% to 6,153.79. The future contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials were 0.3% lower.

In Asia, a resurgence of infections and troubles with COVID-19 vaccines are undermining confidence that vaccinations will soon bring an end to the lockdowns and miseries brought on by the new coronavirus.

China's top disease control official said during the weekend that the effectiveness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines was low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost. It was a rare admission and comes as the country continues to battle outbreaks of the virus that first was reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Japan is struggling to get infections under control as it prepares to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thai health officials are warning the daily rate of new infections could top 28,000 if urgent measures are not taken to counter the country's worst outbreak so far.

“The vaccine rollout remains slow in Asia, but what is more concerning is a renewed divergence in virus caseloads, with second waves taking hold in India, the Philippines and now Thailand," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report. That “continues to sully the global travel outlook," he said.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.8% to 29,538.73 and South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.1% higher to 3,135.59. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.9% to 28,453.28. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.3% to 6,974.00 and the Shanghai Composite index sank 1.1% to 3,412.95.

India's Sensex dropped 3.4% to 47,906.75. The country's coronavirus outbreaks have come roaring back, outpacing progress in inoculating its 1.4 billion people.

Shares in South Korea's SK Innovation Co. jumped 12% after it reached a settlement in a trade dispute with rival LG Energy Solution. The companies pledged to work together to strengthen the EV battery supply chain in the U.S., moving ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia in what President Joe Biden called “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's shares were 6.5% higher after the company said it was fined $2.8 billion for anti-competitive behavior. The penalty was lower than feared, coming as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over fast-growing technology industries.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% for its fourth record high this week, closing at 4,128.80. The Dow gained 0.9% to 33,800.60, while the Nasdaq composite picked up 0.5%, to 13,900.19.

Small company stocks, which have outgained the broader market this year, lagged behind on Friday. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up less than 0.1%, to 2,243.47.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, was steady at 1.65%. It ended Friday at 1.66% and had been as high as 1.75% last Monday.

Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the U.S., where vaccine distribution as been ramping up and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to make doses available to all adults to April 19.

Investors are turning their attention to quarterly results as earnings season gets underway. The major banks are among the first to report their results, including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Analysts polled by FactSet have hiked their profit forecasts during the quarter. They expect growth of just over 24%, compared with the view back in September that companies in the S&P 500 would see 13% growth.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rebounded, gaining 10 cents to $59.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 28 cents to $59.32 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 24 cents to $63.19 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar bought 109.46 Japanese yen, down from 109.71 yen on Friday. The euro slipped to $1.1885 from $1.1899.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 2.0 $40.50 +1.2% 0.99% 109.46 Buy $35.36 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.5 $156.28 +0.7% 2.30% 20.43 Buy $140.34 Bank of America (BAC) 2.4 $39.99 +0.7% 1.80% 19.80 Buy $34.92

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.