Zillow, Monster Beverage fall; Yelp, Atlassian rise

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Start your risk-free trial for only $1,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.56 (-0.88%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.56 (-0.88%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.56 (-0.88%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.56 (-0.88%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)

Zillow, Monster Beverage fall; Yelp, Atlassian rise

Fri., August 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., down $2.89 to $14.59.

The owner of CNN and HBO reported a surprising loss for the second quarter.

Atlassian Corp., up $38.18 to $268.59.

The software company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast for the current quarter.

Twilio Inc., down $13.27 to $84.92.

The communications software company gave investors a disappointing earnings and revenue forecast.

Zillow Group Inc., down 76 cents to $37.37.

The online real estate marketplace gave investors a weak financial forecast for the current quarter.

IRobot Corp., up $9.55 to $59.54.

Amazon is buying the maker of Roomba vacuums for about $1.7 billion.

Yelp Inc., up $5.94 to $38.26.

The online reviews site beat analysts' second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

B&G Foods Inc., down $1.90 to $23.43.

The food producer's second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $4.98 to $91.38.

The energy drink maker reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Warner Bros. Discovery (DISCA)
2.2238 of 5 stars		$24.43flatN/A15.86Moderate Buy$39.06
B&G Foods (BGS)
2.1305 of 5 stars		$23.43-7.5%8.11%24.15Hold$28.33
Zillow Group (ZG)
2.8039 of 5 stars		$37.42-1.9%N/A-16.86Hold$65.09
Monster Beverage (MNST)
2.416 of 5 stars		$91.35-5.2%N/A36.11Moderate Buy$101.14
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Monster Beverage right now?

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.