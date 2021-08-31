Zoom, American Woodmark fall; AC Immune, Spok Holdings fall

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $58 to $289.50.

Investors were disappointed by the video conferencing company's third-quarter earnings forecast.

StoneCo Ltd., down $2.96 to $46.54.

The financial technology company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $4.15 to $91.11.

The specialty chemicals company is selling its performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion.

AC Immune SA, up $1.14 to $8.13.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Spok Holdings Inc., up $2.06 to $9.91.

Acacia Research offered to buy the healthcare communications company.

American Woodmark Corp., down $9.94 to $70.46.

The cabinet maker's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down 98 cents to $23.14.

A weak consumer confidence report for August weighed on a a variety of clothing and accessories companies.

Chico's FAS Inc., down 67 cents to $5.17.

The clothing chain warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt sales.

Before you consider Chico's FAS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chico's FAS wasn't on the list.

While Chico's FAS currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article