Zoom, American Woodmark fall; AC Immune, Spok Holdings fall

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $58 to $289.50.

Investors were disappointed by the video conferencing company's third-quarter earnings forecast.

StoneCo Ltd., down $2.96 to $46.54.

The financial technology company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $4.15 to $91.11.

The specialty chemicals company is selling its performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion.

AC Immune SA, up $1.14 to $8.13.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Spok Holdings Inc., up $2.06 to $9.91.

Acacia Research offered to buy the healthcare communications company.

American Woodmark Corp., down $9.94 to $70.46.

The cabinet maker's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down 98 cents to $23.14.

A weak consumer confidence report for August weighed on a a variety of clothing and accessories companies.

Chico's FAS Inc., down 67 cents to $5.17.

The clothing chain warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt sales.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Under Armour (UAA)2.0$23.14-4.1%N/A29.29Buy$26.50
AC Immune (ACIU)1.7$8.13+16.3%N/A-7.26Buy$16.50
American Woodmark (AMWD)2.1$70.46-12.4%N/A20.36Buy$102.00
StoneCo (STNE)2.0$46.54-6.0%N/A87.81Hold$75.13
Spok (SPOK)1.6$9.91+26.2%5.05%-4.06N/AN/A
Ashland Global (ASH)2.8$91.11+4.4%1.32%31.10Buy$99.43
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)2.1$289.50-16.7%N/A99.83Hold$421.26
Chico's FAS (CHS)1.6$5.17-11.5%N/A-3.15Hold$5.63
