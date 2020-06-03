Zoom, Cheesecake Factory rise; HealthEquity, Ambarella fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Zoom Video Communications Inc., up $15.79 to $223.87

The video-conferencing company’s first-quarter financial results and forecasts blew past Wall Street’s expectations on a surge in demand.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $11.95 to $108.79

The chipmaker raised its profit and revenue forecasts and said supply chain problems are easing.

Lyft Inc., up $2.76 to $34.44

The ride-hailing company said business improved in May with a 26% increase in rides from April.

The Cheesecake Factory Inc., up $3.42 to $24.37

The restaurant operator said that reopened locations have recaptured about 75% of their prior-year sales.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $3.83 to $25.42

The high-end coat maker beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Coty Inc., up 56 cents to $4.75

The maker of Clairol and other beauty products is discussing a potential collaboration with Kim Kardashian West.

HealthEquity Inc., down $4.53 to $58.08

The healthcare accounts manager reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Ambarella Inc., down $8.55 to $53

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the second quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Zoom Video Communications (ZM) 0.9 $223.87 +7.6% N/A 2,798.72 Hold $183.84 Ambarella (AMBA) 1.5 $61.55 flat N/A -45.26 Hold $63.00 Coty (COTY) 2.0 $4.75 +13.4% 10.53% -1.18 Hold $8.96 Microchip Technology (MCHP) 2.2 $108.79 +12.3% 1.35% 49.00 Buy $104.20 LYFT (LYFT) 1.8 $31.68 flat N/A -5.03 Buy $48.82 Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 2.2 $24.37 +16.3% 5.91% 11.28 Hold $29.35 Canada Goose (GOOS) 1.1 C$34.23 +17.5% N/A 24.14 Buy C$43.30

