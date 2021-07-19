Zoom, Royal Caribbean fall; Cytokinetics, SPX Flow rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Royal Caribbean Group, down $2.88 to $69.51.

Cruise lines and other travel-related companies fell over concerns that pandemic is worsening in hotspots around the world.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $7.77 to $354.20.

The video conferencing technology company is buying cloud-based call center Five9.

SPX Flow Inc., up $13.84 to $75.93.

The engineered flow components maker reportedly turned down a buyout offer from Ingersoll Rand.

Cytokinetics Inc., up $7.77 to $27.

The drug developer released encouraging results from a study on a potential heart disease treatment.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down $3.39 to $36.35

A chemical leak at the amusement park operator's Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Texas left dozens of people with minor skin irritation and respiratory issues.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $1.39 to $34.79.

The egg producer reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter loss.

Hess Corp., down $2.72 to $73.65.

Oil prices slumped and dragged energy stocks lower.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $4.94 to $146.97.

Bond yields fell and weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Zoom Video Communications (ZM) 1.4 $354.20 -2.1% N/A 122.14 Hold $434.26 Cytokinetics (CYTK) 1.4 $27.00 +40.4% N/A -13.43 Buy $35.89 Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) 1.7 $69.51 -4.0% N/A -2.79 Hold $85.92 Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) 1.7 $36.35 -8.5% N/A -7.11 Buy $43.90 Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) 1.6 $34.79 -3.8% 0.40% 25.39 Hold $42.50 SPX FLOW (FLOW) 1.9 $75.93 +22.3% 0.47% 106.95 Hold $56.20

