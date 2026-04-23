4basebio (LON:4BB) Shares Down 7.7% - Should You Sell?

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB - Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 and last traded at GBX 485. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525.45.

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4basebio Trading Down 7.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy Walker purchased 2,650 shares of 4basebio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £15,529. Also, insider Hansjörg Plaggemars purchased 1,000 shares of 4basebio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 per share, for a total transaction of £5,850. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,650 shares of company stock worth $3,865,900 in the last ninety days. 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

4basebio Company Profile

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on supplying therapeutic synthetic DNA for gene therapies and gene-based vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of DNA/RNA based products to patients. Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients. These products and technologies are also available for customers and partners with whom we endeavor to combine our capabilities and know-how to develop gene therapy solutions for clinical development and commercialisation.

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