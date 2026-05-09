51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $24.73. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 15,474 shares traded.

Get COE alerts: Sign Up

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 4.8%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE - Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group NYSE: COE operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company's service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 51Talk Online Education Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 51Talk Online Education Group wasn't on the list.

While 51Talk Online Education Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here