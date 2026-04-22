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51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Trading Down 0.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
51Talk Online Education Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) traded down about 0.2% mid-day to $23.9950 (low $22.00) on light volume of 2,593 shares, a 61% drop from its average session volume.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 51Talk by 74.6% in Q2 to 37,802 shares, representing roughly 0.65% of the company and worth about $1.25 million.
  • The company has a market cap of $140.3 million, a negative P/E of -13.41 and a 50-day SMA ($23.30) below its 200-day SMA ($32.33); 51Talk operates an online English-learning platform connecting mainly Mainland China students with international instructors based primarily in the Philippines.
  • Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE - Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.9950. 2,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE - Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group NYSE: COE operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company's service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

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