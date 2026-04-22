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5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
5N Plus logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket — the stock opened at $20.01 after a prior close of $25.4580, though it later traded around $25.03 with a reported volume of 2,804 shares.
  • Quarterly results showed EPS of $0.09 that met estimates while revenue of $101.97M beat expectations of $90.76M, and the company reported strong profitability (ROE 28.83%, net margin 12.93%).
  • 5N Plus is a Canadian specialty chemicals firm producing high‑purity metals for advanced technology markets; it has a market cap of about $2.18B, a P/E of 43.24 and a beta of 1.86.
  • Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus.

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.4580, but opened at $20.01. 5N Plus shares last traded at $25.0275, with a volume of 2,804 shares.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.86.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.76 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 12.93%.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company's product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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