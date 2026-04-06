Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
5N Plus logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up prior to trading, opening at $23.4537 (previous close $22.59) and last trading at $22.969 on volume of 5,907 shares; the 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages are $20.80 and $16.06, respectively, supporting a short- to medium‑term uptrend.
  • 5N Plus reported Q1 EPS of $0.09 which met consensus, while revenue of $101.97 million beat estimates of $90.76 million; the company posted a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.83%.
  • 5N Plus is a Canadian specialty chemicals maker of ultra‑high‑purity metals used in advanced tech; it has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E of 41.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt‑to‑equity of 0.55, indicating manageable liquidity and leverage.
  • Interested in 5N Plus? Here are five stocks we like better.

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $23.4537. 5N Plus shares last traded at $22.9690, with a volume of 5,907 shares changing hands.

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.76 million.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company's product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in 5N Plus Right Now?

Before you consider 5N Plus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 5N Plus wasn't on the list.

While 5N Plus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
Executive Order 14028 Targets 401(k)s, IRAs, Banks
Executive Order 14028 Targets 401(k)s, IRAs, Banks
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines