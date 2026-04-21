5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a "top pick" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$35.42.

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5N Plus Stock Down 2.8%

VNP stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 260,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.95 and a twelve month high of C$36.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.85.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$134.21 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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