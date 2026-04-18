5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.34 and traded as high as C$34.33. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$33.57, with a volume of 289,108 shares traded.

Get 5N Plus alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a "top pick" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$34.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.34.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.89%.The business had revenue of C$134.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 5N Plus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 5N Plus wasn't on the list.

While 5N Plus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here