A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $976.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from A. O. Smith's conference call:

Q1 results showed total company sales down 2% to $946 million and EPS of $0.85 , an 11% decline driven by lower volumes and transaction-related expenses from the Leonard Valve acquisition.

, an 11% decline driven by lower volumes and transaction-related expenses from the Leonard Valve acquisition. China demand remains weak—Q1 sales fell ~17% in local currency and management now expects China sales down low-double-digits in 2026 (Q2 ~15% softer), with a strategic assessment delaying recovery timing.

2026 guidance was revised to an adjusted EPS range of $3.70–$4.00 , with key headwinds including a ~15% steel cost increase assumption, ~3% higher total COGS from freight/non-steel materials/tariffs, and a ~ $20 million North America water treatment restructuring charge expected in Q2.

, with key headwinds including a ~15% steel cost increase assumption, ~3% higher total COGS from freight/non-steel materials/tariffs, and a ~ North America water treatment restructuring charge expected in Q2. Strong liquidity and capital returns—first-quarter free cash flow was $119 million , cash was $204 million, the company repurchased $51 million of stock in Q1 and expects to repurchase ~$200 million in 2026, while the board approved a $0.36 quarterly dividend.

, cash was $204 million, the company repurchased $51 million of stock in Q1 and expects to repurchase ~$200 million in 2026, while the board approved a $0.36 quarterly dividend. The Leonard Valve acquisition contributed $66 million in Q1, management says integration is on track with robust valve growth and expects Leonard to deliver another year of double-digit sales growth (~$70 million contribution in 2026).

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A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 4,557,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered A. O. Smith from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $82,126.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,732.39. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,559,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 118,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting A. O. Smith

Here are the key news stories impacting A. O. Smith this week:

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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