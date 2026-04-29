A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $27.05. A10 Networks shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 362,849 shares.

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Key A10 Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting A10 Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — revenue $75.0M (+13.4% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.24, above analyst estimates; strong gross margins and improved profitability. A10 Networks Reports Financial Results

Q1 results beat consensus — revenue $75.0M (+13.4% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.24, above analyst estimates; strong gross margins and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target from $22 to $30 and reiterated a Buy rating — a bullish broker signal that implies upside from current levels. Benzinga

BTIG raised its price target from $22 to $30 and reiterated a Buy rating — a bullish broker signal that implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06/share (record date May 15, payable June 1), ~0.9% yield — a modest income signal and return-of-capital to shareholders.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06/share (record date May 15, payable June 1), ~0.9% yield — a modest income signal and return-of-capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted its Q1 earnings presentation and call; the slide deck and transcript are available for details on product trends, margin cadence and customer commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted its Q1 earnings presentation and call; the slide deck and transcript are available for details on product trends, margin cadence and customer commentary. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance pared back: EPS guidance of $0.640–$0.650 vs. consensus ~$0.97 — a sizable shortfall that likely explains downward stock pressure; revenue guidance ($319.6M–$325.4M) is roughly in line with consensus but EPS guide drove concern. Guidance & Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets set a $9.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.50%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,664,418.35. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 38.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,423 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 124,731 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,271 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 84,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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