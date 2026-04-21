AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.9750, but opened at $4.74. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 5,933 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAC Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold".
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AACAY
AAC Technologies Stock Down 4.5%
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
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AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company's product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world's top original equipment manufacturers.
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