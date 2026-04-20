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AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
AAC Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gap up: AAC Technologies opened at $4.95 Monday after a $4.70 close, but trading volume was light at 1,234 shares.
  • Analyst downgrade: Jefferies cut the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently "Hold."
  • Shares are trading near technicals with a 50‑day moving average of $4.44 and a 200‑day average of $4.79; the company shows moderate leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.31) and modest liquidity (quick ratio 1.19, current ratio 1.49).
  • Interested in AAC Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,234 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAC Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About AAC Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company's product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world's top original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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