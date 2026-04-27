AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells $2,196,001.94 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $2,196,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,773,913.01. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Rebecca Thompson sold 7,292 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $729,929.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Rebecca Thompson sold 2,287 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $228,951.57.

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AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.15. 863,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON's payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 96.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Further Reading

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