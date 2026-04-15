AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Down 4.4% - Should You Sell?

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.82 and last traded at $89.64. Approximately 80,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 887,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. AAON's revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,580. This trade represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 96.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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