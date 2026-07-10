Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

AARD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on AARD

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AARD opened at $5.00 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.93.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aardvark Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AARD. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aardvark Therapeutics by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,080 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company's lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aardvark Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aardvark Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here