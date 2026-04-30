ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 37851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABB

ABB Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB's offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB's principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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