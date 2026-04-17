Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company's current price.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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