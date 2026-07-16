Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.450-5.60 EPS.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,434,760 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,936,141,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,189,528 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,652,517,000 after buying an additional 52,191 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,185,642 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,025,578,000 after buying an additional 1,803,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,536,178 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $741,515,000 after buying an additional 107,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,206,580 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $652,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,410 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Benchmark dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.61.

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Key Abbott Laboratories News

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About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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