Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

More Abbott Laboratories News

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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