Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Evercore's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.01% from the company's current price.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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