Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.60.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 6.4%

ABT stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $139.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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