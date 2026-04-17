Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock's previous close.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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