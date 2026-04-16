Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.380-5.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.310 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.05 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,817 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 3,301 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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