AbbVie (ABBV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $14.7180 billion for the quarter. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $170.91 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $362.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,498 shares of the company's stock worth $305,377,000 after buying an additional 841,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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