AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 2.1% - Here's Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $202.84 and last traded at $204.0820. Approximately 5,685,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,146,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.38.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company's stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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