abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 461 and last traded at GBX 453, with a volume of 310985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448.

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abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 102.94% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of GBX 479 million during the quarter.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

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